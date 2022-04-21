Aeronautica Militare brings Italian style to St James

First for Scotland

First for UK: new store in Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s St James Quarter will this weekend see the opening of the first and only UK outlet of luxury Italian “slow fashion” brand Aeronautica Militare.

The company showcases the best standards of Italian craftsmanship and style and is the official retail partner of the Italian Air Force which wears its decorations, badges and emblems.

Specialising in premium clothing and accessories, only the best quality Italian made leather is used in the firm’s designs. Aeronautica Militare is manufactured by Christiano Di Thiene SPA which is renowned for quality Italian craftsmanship dating back to 1960.

The new Edinburgh store is located on the third floor of St James Quarter and the store design is a reflection of the Italian boutiques, incorporating soft tones and utilitarian fabrications for a minimal, industrial feel.

On choosing Edinburgh as the first UK location to open Aeronautica Militare, Giulia Marini, managing director at Aeronautica Militare UK, said: “We picked Edinburgh as the best city in the UK with a very strong Italian community plus we are in St James Quarter which is an incredible location.”

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We want to give our visitors something new to see and do every time they come back to the Quarter, so we can’t wait to see Aeronautica Militare come to life.”

Growing in popularity in Italy since its launch in 2004, Aeronautica Militare initially attracted a wide range of airplane, aerobatics and Italian lifestyle enthusiasts but now welcomes a wide, global, audience looking for original, authentic and distinctive apparel.

The company takes a what is described as a “considered” approach to design compared to “fast fashion” counterparts.

Garments are premium and created to last and fans of the brand include Olympic silver medalist Manfredi Rizza as well as model, singer and DJ, Brina Knauss.