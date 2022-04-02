£2.5m deal sees Ten Hag move to Old Trafford

£200m transfer budget

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Challenge: Ten Hag’s rebuilding job begins in summer (pic: SNS Group)

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager after agreeing a £2.5 million compensation package with Ajax.

The deal sees his No. 2 Mitchell van der Gaag join the 52-year-old on a three-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of another 12 months.

The Dutchman replaces interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who moves into a consultancy role, and becomes the club’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retiral in 2013.

With David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all having failed to bring the good times back to the club, there is much expectation on the shoulders of Ten Hag, who will reportedly have a budget of around £200m to strengthen his squad.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” said Ten Hag, who takes up the role in the summer.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Ten Hag has been at Ajax since 2017, winning three league titles with a fourth Eredivisie triumph looking on the cards before he departs for Manchester.

He has been handed the task of rebuilding a United team which has struggled badly in recent years, with the odds against them qualifying for the Champions League this season after a dreadful season.

Numerous players are out of contract at the end of the season including Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard, while the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford could all be sold as part of the Ten Hag revolution.