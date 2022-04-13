13 Scots firms honoured in Queen’s Awards

Enterprise winners

Among the winners: the Remakery

A social enterprise running workshops to teach reuse and repair skills, and the developer of a modular building system using wooden blocks, are among 13 Scottish recipients of the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Altogether 232 businesses from across the UK are recognised for their achievements. One company – the Linlithgow-based telecoms equipment testing firm Calnex Solutions – receives awards in two categories.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than The Queen’s Awards. It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.”

The Edinburgh Remakery, an environmental social enterprise, has been honoured for its excellence in Sustainable Development.

It teaches and adopts sustainable practices around repair and reuse to prevent valuable materials and resources, such as electronic devices, from going to waste.

Elaine Brown, CEO, said: “It is a great testament to the role of social enterprises in creating positive change in our communities. Putting people and planet first is at the heart of our operations, and this award is a triumph for the circular economy.”

Awards are valid for 5 years and winners are permitted to fly The Queen’s Awards flag at their main office and use the emblem on their marketing materials. Winners are also given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.

The Scottish winners are:

Innovation

Calnex Solutions

Kaseum Technology, Aberdeen

Sustainable development

AES t/a AES Solar, Forres

Edinburgh Remakery, Edinburgh

Healthy Nibbles, Edinburgh

John Lawrie Tubulars, Montrose

International Trade

Bladnoch Distillery, Wigtown

Calnex Solutions, Linlithgow

IQA Operations Group, Glasgow

Maritime Developments, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

TEFL Scotland t/a TEFL Org, Inverness

Nairn’s Oatcakes, Edinburgh

Phil Mac Associates LLP t/a AgbioInvestor, Pathhead, Midlothian

WoodBlocX, Dingwall