£1 billion Channel 4 privatisation splits opinion

Cultural vandalism claim

Channel 4 news team

Channel 4 will be privatised before the next general election in a move that will raise £1 billion for the Treasury but has prompted claims from Labour of “cultural vandalism”.

The biggest privatisation in nine years has also been greeted with disappointment by Channel 4 itself which said it would nonetheless “continue to engage” with the Government to “ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life”.

It added that the government had not formally recognised “the significant public interest concerns which have been raised.”

Channel 4, which yesterday announced that former Kingfisher CEO Sir Ian Cheshire as its next chairman, said it had presented the Department for Culture, Media and Sport with an alternative to privatisation that would safeguard its future financial stability, “allowing it to do significantly more for the British public, the creative industries and the economy, particularly outside London.”

It argues that this is particularly important “given that the organisation is only two years into a significant commitment to drive up its impact in the UK’s Nations and Regions.”