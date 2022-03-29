Sunak confirms triple lock will be reinstated

Pensions pledge

Rishi Sunak: pensions pledge

State pensions will rise above £10,000 a year for the first time after Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed earlier government commitments that the triple lock will be reinstated next year.

Mr Sunak told the Treasury select committee on Monday night that from April 2023 he would re-apply the triple lock which sets rate at the highest of earnings growth, price inflation or 2.5% in September.

With inflation likely to be about 7.4% at that time It means retirees can expect a bumper increase.

Mr Sunak had faced widespread criticism after suspending the formula for this year because the surge in earnings as the economy reopened after the lockdown would have forced a pensions rise of about 8%.

Instead, he pegged pensions to a 3.1% rise next month, which is below the current rate of inflation.

Tory MP Harriett Baldwin asked the Chancellor: “For pensioners this year, you’re guaranteeing the triple lock again?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Yes.” Asked what the Treasury was budgeting for the pension rise, he added: “It will be whatever the estimated Consumer Price Index is in September – seven-ish percent.”

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron said its reinstatementwas a positive move for pensioners.