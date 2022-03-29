Robertson bounces back from pandemic woes

Construction boost

Family affair: Bill Robertson

Robertson Group, one of Scotland’s biggest family businesses, said it has a healthy order book after bouncing back from the challenges of the pandemic.

It posted a £588 million turnover over 12 months to 30 June 2021 against £650m in the 15-months to June 2020. Pre-tax profit came in at £16.9m against £1.2m in the previous period.

The construction group completed an £87m project for hanger facilities for Boeing at RAF Lossiemouth to house the new fleet of Poseidon aircraft, and the £53m community campus at Inverurie.

Facilities management continues to form a core part of the group’s growth and value strategy, delivering FM solutions across the UK to an extensive portfolio of long-term public sector customers across healthcare, education, and commercial facilities. It has a contract with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Robertson was founded in 1966 by Bill Robertson who, at 76, remains the company’s executive chairman. It employs more than 2,600.

It said that it had bounced back after being hampered during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic as many construction projects it was working on were shut down. In recent years it has worked on The Macallan Distillery on Speyside, The Event Complex in Aberdeen and hangar facilities at RAF Lossiemouth to house Poseidon aircraft.

Elliot Robertson, chief executive, said the company had a healthy order book and was trading in line with forecasts.

“The group has illustrated its strength in the marketplace and the resilience of its teams to deliver a strong set of results and quality of earnings in what continues to be challenging times for both our industry and the wider economy,” he said.

“Having taken the decision last year to extend our reporting period by three months, we have been able to provision for the challenges imposed by Covid-19 and position ourselves well for recovery.”

Robertson noted the challenges of inflation in areas including utilities, materials and labour, but he was confident about the prospects for delivering another profitable year.

The group has £74 million of cash on its balance sheet.