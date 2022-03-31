RBC in £1.6bn swoop on wealth manager Brewin Dolphin

Agreed deal

Robin Beer: attractive platform

RBC Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is buying UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin in a £1.6bn agreed deal.

The deal is worth 515p a share, a 62% premium to Wednesday’s closing price. RBC added that it expected “limited” job losses in “functional and administrative areas”.

Robin Beer, chief executive of Brewin Dolphin, said: “The Brewin Dolphin board is pleased to recommend the offer by RBC in the interests of our shareholders, our clients, our people and our business partners.”

Brewin Dolphin is one of the UK’s largest independent providers of discretionary wealth management in the UK and Ireland, with a network of more than 30 offices and Assets under Management of £59bn as at 31 December.

Mr Beer added: “Building on the strong organic growth that we have achieved to date, the combined businesses will create an attractive platform for future growth.

“As part of RBC we would be able to provide our clients with a broader range of products and services, and expand our distribution channels through leveraging RBC’s global presence.

“We share complementary values which emphasise the importance of long-standing client relationships and an inclusive culture supportive of employees and local communities. Our focus will be on maintaining continuity, so that we build on what we have already achieved.

“I am looking forward to us working together to enhance our market position as a leading advice-focused, digitally enabled wealth manager.”

Doug Guzman, group head at RBC Wealth Management, RBC Insurance and RBC Investor & Treasury Services, said: “The UK is a key growth market for RBC, and Brewin Dolphin provides us with an exceptional platform to significantly transform our wealth management business in the region, giving RBC Wealth Management a number three market position in the UK and Ireland, in addition to being a market leader in Canada, with a growing position in the United States.

“By combining two highly complementary businesses, we will increase the depth and breadth of our services and position the combined business as a premier integrated wealth management provider to private and institutional clients.

“Both management teams are excited by a shared vision of high quality client service, client-centric culture and the exceptional growth opportunities that we can deliver together. We look to continue investing in the combined business and take it to greater heights.