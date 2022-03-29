McColl: ‘I would have accepted CMAL’s contract concerns’

'Brown signed deal'

Jim McColl: unaware of CMAL’s concerns

Jim McColl, the former owner of Ferguson Marine, today said that if he had known about ferry operator CMAL’s objections to the company securing the contract for two vessels he would not have taken it on.

Mr McColl said Audit Scotland had provided answers to questions he had been asking for five years and stated that it was his belief that it was SNP deputy leader Keith Brown who signed the deal for the ferries.

Audit Scotland last week said CMAL, the state-owned operator, had advised the government not to award the contract to the Clyde yard.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the decision on awarding the contract was purely commercial and followed due diligence. She said the procurement order was undertaken correctly.

Speaking in an interview about CMAL’s objections to awarding the contract to Ferguson Marine, Mr McColl said he had been unaware of its concerns.

“It is an absolutely fair criticism by CMAL. Had I known they were strongly opposed to it I would not have taken this contract,” he said.

“How can you work with a buyer who does not want you to be there?”

However, he took issue on claims about the company’s ability to do the work.

“I do not agree that we were not fit for purpose,” he said.