Health tech firm Emblation steps into Europe

Distribution deals

Eamon McErlean and Gary Beale

Scottish health technology firm Emblation is close to signing a number of distribution deals and clinical partnerships across mainland Europe for its microwave treatment for foot conditions.

Emblation, which is relocating its head office from Alloa to Stirling, is tapping into an eight-figure funding deal from investors to support its expansion and roll-out of its Swift technology.

Gary Beale, CEO of Emblation, said European expansion was a key target this year. “We are making impressive progress on multiple fronts,” he said. “The commercial team are working tirelessly on making this happen.”

“When we recently secured major investment, the goal was to expand into new territories and that means mainland Europe.

“The success of Swift in the UK, US, Canada and Australia gives us a fantastic platform for this next phase of the company’s growth.”

As part of the growth, Emblation has grown its research and development capability to build on promising early results which could result in breakthroughs in the treatment of skin conditions, including cancer.

Established in 2008, Emblation secured major second round investment from Apposite Capital in May last year and is currently fitting out a purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft headquarters at Castle Business Park, Stirling, due to open this year.