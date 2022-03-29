Foster joins Grant Thornton’s tax and capital team

Finance

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton UK has strengthened its Scottish tax team with the appointment of Stephen Foster, pictured, as associate director of tax and capital allowances.

Mr Foster’s appointment follows a series of nationwide hires for the firm’s 35-strong tax team.

Working between the firm’s Edinburgh and Glasgow offices, where he will focus primarily on providing tax compliance and advisory solutions to private clients, professional practices and partnerships.

Mr Foster joins from BDO, where he worked on various projects in high-growth sectors. He held similar roles at two Big Four firms working with clients in the manufacturing, housing, retail and leisure sectors.

Jill Hay, tax partner at Grant Thornton in Scotland, said: “It’s a really exciting time for our tax business as we continue to invest in our people, grow our business and support our clients.”