Ex-Rangers and Hearts star facing huge tax payout

IR35 ruling

By a Daily Business reporter |

Pundit: Neil McCann

Former Rangers, Hearts and Dundee footballer Neil McCann has lost a £200,000 battle with the taxman over his work as a TV pundit.

McCann switched to commentary work after he retired from the game and his personal company, Mccann Media Ltd, entered into agreements with Sky to undertake work for football programmes and videos.

However, HM Revenue and Customs told a tax tribunal he owed thousands in unpaid income tax and National Insurance payments between 2013-2018.

Mccann said he was not directly employed by Sky and he had other working commitments. He said he could decline work with the broadcaster.

But the tribunal ruled his arrangements with Sky could not be considered an independent business and that he had breached the IR35 rules on off-payroll work.

The panel found McCann had to work within the agreed format of any programme and had restrictions on his non-Sky work.

An HMRC spokesman commented: “We welcome this judgment, which agreed that the off-payroll working rules applied.”

McCann was capped 26 times for Scotland and also had a spell as manager of Dundee.