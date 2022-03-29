Fast returns as partner at Anderson Strathern

Law

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern has hired commercial real estate and renewables specialist Dixcee Fast from Eversheds Sutherland as a partner.

Ms Fast, pictured, who was previously a trainee and associate at the firm, is a specialist on Scottish real estate matters in relation to clean energy projects including wind, solar, wave and tidal, from both the developer and landowner perspective.

She will work alongside fellow partners Gavin Thain and Deborah Lovell and across the firm’s energy and commercial real estate teams, providing advice and support to clients like Crown Estate Scotland around offshore wind, wave and tidal, and associated pipeline and cable projects. During her previous stint at Anderson Strathern, she was the firm’s first lawyer to go on secondment to the Crown Estate in London.

As part of Ms Fast’s remit, she will support on energy projects and assignments across the UK, while playing a key role in supporting the next generation of the firm’s lawyers specialising in energy, renewables, and commercial real estate.

Bruce Farquhar, Anderson Strathern’s chairman said: “Dixcee was always one of our most talented young lawyers, has taken her career to the next level over the last few years, and is a real asset for us.”

Ms Fast said: “It’s great to be back at the firm, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and to see so many old and new faces alike. Anderson Strathern has so many fantastic clients and is working on some of the most exciting energy and commercial real estate projects happening across Scotland today. We have such a talented team, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Last year, the firm was reappointed as legal adviser to Crown Estate Scotland, the body that manages a wide range of assets in Scotland, including around half the foreshore, almost all of the seabed, gold and silver rights, and extensive rural estates.