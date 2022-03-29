Update:

Whisky growth

Artisanal Spirits Co on track to double revenue

| March 29, 2022
The company’s focus is on the premium market

Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, has posted a sharp rise in revenue and says it is on track to double income by 2024.

The premium direct-to-consumer seller posted a 27% increase in gross profit to £11.2m (2020: £8.8m) for the year to the end of December on a 21% rise in revenue to £18.2m (2020: £15m), comfortably ahead of market expectations.

The company swung to an EBITDAE loss of £0.6m (2020: profit of £0.6m) amid ongoing investment.

Membership growth in the period was up 18% to 33,327, led by high growth in key markets, and post-period had risen 3% to 34,200 at the end of February.

To the end of December China saw a 57% uplift, the UK rose 20% and the US 18%. There was a significant increase in annual average profit per member from £276 to £332. Lifetime member value is now £1,445 (2020: £932).

The company said it had made a strong start to the new financial year with revenues ahead by over 30% year-on-year, in line with management expectations.

David Ridley, executive managing director, said it had been “an exceptional year” adding: “I am pleased to be able to present such a positive first set of results as a listed business, with strong growth in both sales and member numbers.”

Mid-morning the shares were 5p (6.67%) higher at 80p, off their year low of 75p. The shares were floated last summer at 112p giving it a value of £77.96 million and they peaked at 126p.

Analyst Sahill Shan at Singer described the company’s maiden results as “excellent”.

He said: ” It is executing well against strategy and there is significant room to grow the global membership base per market share in the ultra-premium whisky market. Given an impressive start to post IPO life the share price weakness is unjustified.”

News, Food & Drink, Scotland, UK, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

petrol prices

Scottish growth forecast cut as cost of living bites

Scotland’s growth forecast for 2022 has been revised down because of rising costs on consumersRead More

Shop and mask

Business dismay at delay in lifting face coverings

Businesses responded with dismay after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon retained a number of Covid restrictionsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.